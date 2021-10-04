CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Tyler Kamrath and Paige Thelen announce the birth of their daughter, Oaklynn Rae Kamrath, who arrived at 10:56 p.m. Sept. 21, 2021. She weighed 8 pounds 11 ounces and measured 21 inches in length.

