CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Bryce and Brooke Nilson announce the birth of their son, Owen Drake Nilson, who arrived at 5:32 p.m. July 15, 2021. He weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.

Jason and Amanda Walker announce the birth of their daughter, Eretria Aelyn Faith Walker, who arrived at 12:02 a.m. July 26, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and measured 19.5 inches in length.

