CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids
Bryce and Brooke Nilson announce the birth of their son, Owen Drake Nilson, who arrived at 5:32 p.m. July 15, 2021. He weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.
Jason and Amanda Walker announce the birth of their daughter, Eretria Aelyn Faith Walker, who arrived at 12:02 a.m. July 26, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and measured 19.5 inches in length.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.