CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Keith and Belinda Williams announce the birth of their son, Elijah LeRoy Williams, who arrived at 7:27 a.m. July 2, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds and measured 21.5 inches in length.

Mark and Liza Adams announce the birth of their son, Samuel Pierce Adams, who arrived at 11:23 a.m. July 6, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds 9 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length.

