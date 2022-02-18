CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Cory Klein and Katelyn Kimball announce the birth of their daughter, Kovey Lynn Klein, who arrived at 12:34 a.m. Feb. 9, 2022. She weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and measured 21 inches in length.

Matt and Ashley Kirchoff announce the birth of their son, Brooks Eli Kirchoff, who arrived at 1:36 a.m. Feb. 14, 2022. He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments