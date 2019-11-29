CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Nicholas and Vanessa Simon announce the birth of their son, Bridger Alan Simon, who arrived at 1:33 p.m. Nov. 18, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length.

Jonathon and Chelsea Wetzbarger announce the birth of their daughter, Mikayla Rea Wetzbarger, who arrived at 8:19 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds 13 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.

