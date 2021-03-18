CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Cooper Thompson and Brittney Brock announce the birth of their daughter, Frankie June Thompson, who arrived at 7:48 a.m. March 8, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.

Brandon and Jaclyn Tomperi announce the birth of their son, Brixtyn Merrick Tomperi, who arrived at 7:44 a.m. March 11, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and measured 21 inches in length.

