CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Jason and Janel Makela announce the birth of their son, Rowan Dean Makela, who arrived at 3:27 p.m. Jan. 15, 2022. He weighed 8 pounds 8 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length.

Lucas and Amy Schmidt announce the birth of their son, Landyn Allen Schmidt, who arrived at 1:01 a.m. Jan. 17, 2022. He weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces and measured 21.5 inches in length.

