CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Malachi Paris and Tara Hobrecht announce the birth of their son, Malachi Rene Paris II, who arrived at 6:51 p.m. April 26, 2020. He weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.

Jeff Langer and Jennifer Zimmerman announce the birth of their son, William Dustin Langer, who arrived at 5:53 p.m. on May 5, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces and measured 20.6 inches in length.

Ozzie Bense and Makayla Trumble announce the birth of their daughter, Lilliana June Bense, who arrived at 7:56 a.m. May 6, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce and measured 19.5 inches in length.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments