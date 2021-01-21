CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Travis and Taylor Kraemer announce the birth of their daughter, Charlotte Colleen Kraemer, who arrived at 2:52 p.m. Jan. 6, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.

Nathan and Crystal Harris announce the birth of their daughter, Chloe Kathleen Harris, who arrived at 6:51 p.m. Jan. 9, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length.

