CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Kenton and Krista Skoog announce the birth of their son, Jaxon Kent Skoog, who arrived at 7:17 p.m. Feb. 4, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce and measured 19 inches in length.

Cody Gross and Elizabeth Burkholder announce the birth of their daughter, Wynonna Nova Gross, who arrived at 1:07 a.m. Feb. 10, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.

