CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Kyle Charmoli and Brianna Weckwerth announce the birth of their son, Cooper Lee Charmoli, who arrived at 11:10 p.m. April 3, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and measured 19.5 inches in length.

