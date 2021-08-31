CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Ryan and Katie Shetka announce the birth of their daughter, Vicky Rae Shetka, who arrived at 5:07 p.m. Aug. 16, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length.

