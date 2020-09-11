CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Rachel Bordwine announces the birth of her daughter, Eleanor Lee Neumayer, who arrived at 7:23 p.m. Sept. 1, 2020. She weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces and measured 21 inches in length.

Timothy and Jaymie Lockwood announce the birth of their daughter, Addison Rose Lockwood, who arrived at 8:06 a.m. Sept. 4, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.

