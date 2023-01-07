CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Mark Maves and Darlene Tienter announce the birth of their daughter, Bailey Mae Maves, who arrived at 9:09 a.m. Dec. 8, 2022. She weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments