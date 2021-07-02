CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Zachary and Allie Steffen announce the birth of their son, Lucas Michael Steffen, who arrived at 2:13 p.m. June 17, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.

Brent and Danielle Kondziolka announce the birth of their son, Nikolai Sven Kondziolka, who arrived at 10:25 p.m. June 25, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length.

Travis and Amanda Hanks announce the birth of their daughter, Harley Marie Hanks, who arrived at 7:55 a.m. June 27, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments