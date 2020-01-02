CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Linsay Larson and Louis Swift Bird announce the birth of their son, Wakinyan Xavier Swift Bird, who arrived at 4:33 a.m. Dec. 13, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds and measured 20.5 inches in length.

Thomas and Tiana Richotte announce the birth of their son, Theodore Animiki Richotte, who arrived at 3:35 p.m. Dec. 24, 2019. He weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 21 inches in length.

