CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids
Linsay Larson and Louis Swift Bird announce the birth of their son, Wakinyan Xavier Swift Bird, who arrived at 4:33 a.m. Dec. 13, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds and measured 20.5 inches in length.
Thomas and Tiana Richotte announce the birth of their son, Theodore Animiki Richotte, who arrived at 3:35 p.m. Dec. 24, 2019. He weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 21 inches in length.
