CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Christopher and Ashley Leritz announce the birth of their son, Jaxon Hunter Leritz, who arrived at 7:23 p.m. April 19, 2021. He weighed 6 pounds 4 ounces and measured 18.5 inches in length.

