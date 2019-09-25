CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Brock and Kairah Skoog announce the birth of their daughter, Elaina Rose Skoog, who arrived at 8:05 a.m. Sept. 13, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.

Joe and Danielle Safratowich announce the birth of their daughter, Sophie Rae Safratowich, who arrived at 9:05 p.m. Sept. 16, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.

