CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

David and Leah Pietila announce the birth of their daughter, Aili Jean Pietila, who arrived at 2:48 a.m. June 23, 2020. She weighed 8 pounds 8 ounces,s and measured 21.5 inches in length.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments