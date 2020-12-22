CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids
Jeff and Jessica Lange announce the birth of their daughter, Josephine Claire Lange, who arrived at 5:25 p.m. Nov. 25, 2020. She weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces and measured 21 inches in length.
Paul Smith and Tara Harsha announce the birth of their daughter, Iva Hoeke-Smith, who arrived at 6:55 a.m. Dec. 9, 2020,. She weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.
Zach and Molly Kaiser announce the birth of their daughter, Hattie Mae Kaiser, who arrived at 7:46 a.m. Dec. 9, 2020. She weighed 8 pounds 10 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.
Justin and Ciara Macpherson announce the birth of their son, Colton Noah Macpherson, arrived at 10:19 p.m. Dec. 11, 2020. He weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.
William Butcher II and Jessica Fajardo announce the birth of their son, Derek James Butcher, who arrived at 11:46 p.m. Dec. 12, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.
