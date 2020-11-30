CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids
Lance and Anne Kangas announce the birth of their daughter, Bea Kristina, Nov. 18 at 11:05 p.m.. She weighed 8 pounds 8 ounces and measured 19 inches.
Doug and Kimberly Wesa announce the birth of their daughter, Chloe Jaclyn Sue Nov. 10 at 3:22 p.m. She weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 18 inches.
