CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Aaron DeRoo and Tarah Ziesmer announce the birth of their son, Soren Caspian DeRoo, who arrived at 8:05 a.m. March 25, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds and measured 20 inches in length.

