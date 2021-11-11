CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

David Dannheim and Cara Ballantine announce the birth of their son, Damion Isaac Dannheim, who arrived at 3 a.m. Oct. 30, 2021. He weighed 6 pounds 7 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.

Marc and Connie Mailand announce the birth of their daughter, Teagan Lynn Mailand, who arrived at 5:16 a.m. Nov. 1, 2021. She weighed 8 pounds 10 ounces and measured 18.5 inches in length.

