CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Samuel and Kristina Lindgren announce the birth of their daughter, Vivian Grace Lindgren, who arrived at 12:25 p.m. Dec. 22, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length.

