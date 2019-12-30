At the Walker

Nutrition Site

Birthday cake the last Friday of the month.

Foot Clinic 4th Tues., 9-11

Next Week’s Menu

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Jan. 1

New Year’s Day

Closed

Jan. 2

4 oz. chicken and gravy, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. broccoli florets, cookie

Jan. 3

3 oz. hamburger on bun, 1/2 c. mixed greens salad, 1/2 c. sweet potato, 1/2 c. ice cream

Jan. 6

4 oz. beef lasagna, 1/2 c. spinach salad, 1/2 c. strawberry applesauce, bread stick, 2x2” brownie

Jan. 7

4 oz. liver or pepper steak, 1/2 c. buttered boiled potatoes, 1/2 c. stewed tomatoes, 1/2 c. fruit crisp

Jan. 8

6 oz. chic/wild rice casserole, 1/2 c. winter blend veggies, 1/2 c. pear halves, 2x2” poke cake

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

