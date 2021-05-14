CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Dawson and Winter Schwartz announce the birth of their son, Rowan Arthur Schwartz, who arrived at 3:37 p.m. May 5, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.

Malachi Paris and Tara Hobrecht announce the birth of their daughter, Amiyah Rae Paris,who arrived at 12:49 p.m. May 7, 2021. She weighed 6 ppunds 10 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments