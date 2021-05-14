CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids
Dawson and Winter Schwartz announce the birth of their son, Rowan Arthur Schwartz, who arrived at 3:37 p.m. May 5, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.
Malachi Paris and Tara Hobrecht announce the birth of their daughter, Amiyah Rae Paris,who arrived at 12:49 p.m. May 7, 2021. She weighed 6 ppunds 10 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.