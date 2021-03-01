CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids
Alexander Roman and Michelle Erno announce the birth of their son, Grayson Bernard Roman, who arrived at 1:49 p.m. Feb. 10, 2021. He weighed 8 pounds and measured 19 inches in length.
Joe and Cora Henderson announce the birth of their son, Reed Merritt Henderson, who arrived at 10:12 a.m. Feb. 10, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.
Zayne Janssen and Rebecca Dooley announce the birth of their son, Ivan Thomas Janssen, who arrived at 9:30 p.m. Feb. 11, 2021. He weighed 9 pounds and measured 22 inches in length.
Joshua and Kayla Greb announce the birth of their daughter, Hazel Love Greb, who arrived at 7:03 p.m. Feb. 17, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.
Josh Wold and Brianna Mosher announce the birth of their son, Archer Walley Robert Wold, who arrived at 8 a.m. Feb. 18, 2021. He weighed 10 pounds 9 ounces and measured 21 inches in length.
