CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Paul and Chelsea Langton announce the birth of their daughter, Zoey Yvonne Langton, who arrived at 2:41 p.m. July 9, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.

