CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Tyler and Erika Johanning announce the birth of their daughter, Olivia Kay Johanning, who arrived at 4:49 p.m. March 17, 2022. She weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.

David Adams and Jenna Estes announce the birth of their daughter, Allie Mae Adams, who arrived at 4:08 a.m. March 19, 2022. She weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length.

Chris and Caitlin Kumpula announce the birth of their son, Gage Alexander Kumpula, who arrived at 12:28 p.m. March 20, 2022. He weighed 8 pounds 8 ounces and measured 19.5 inches in length.

