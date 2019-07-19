CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Isaac Deitchler and Brielle Hendrickson announce the birth of their son, Hank Edgar Deitchler, who arrived at 5:39 a.m. July 9, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces and measured 19.7 inches in length.

Rodney Wick and Nicole Westby announce the birth of their daughter, Jenna Elaine Wick, who arrived at 8:06 a.m. July 10, 2019. She weighed 5 pounds 9.9 ounces and measured 18.1 inches in length.

Lou Berninger and Christian Workman announce the birth of their daughter, Penelope Lane Berninger, who arrived at 2:47 p.m. July 12, 2019. She weighed 9 pounds 3 ounces and measured 21.1 inches in length.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments