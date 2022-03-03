Essentia Health pediatricians are encouraging parents to seek recommended vaccines for their children as childhood immunization rates have dropped precipitously during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A significant number of youngsters have fallen behind schedule and aren’t receiving sufficient protection against preventable diseases such as influenza and measles.
Many people have opted to avoid hospitals and clinics the past two years, leading to a decline in preventive care. That includes well-child visits during which routine vaccinations are administered. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a 14 percent drop in “public sector vaccine ordering” among children in 2020-21 vs. 2019, and a 20 percent drop in measles vaccine ordering.
In Minnesota, 33.5 percent of 2-year-olds were not up to date on their vaccination series in 2021, compared to 25 percent in 2020 and 20.7 percent in 2019.
These lags could have long-term impacts on children’s health and, by extension, the health of our communities. This is especially true as more children return to in-person learning and other activities.
“We acknowledge the uncertainty and disruption COVID-19 has had on all of our lives; however, we must not ignore the health and well-being of our children and teens,” said Dr. Jonathan KenKnight, a pediatrician at Essentia. “Vaccines, along with routine preventive care, are an important way to ensure your child or teen is healthy and protected, as well as ensuring they are doing well both physically and emotionally.”
Vaccine schedules as recommended by organizations such as the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Family Physicians cover about 14 different diseases. This graphic shows recommended immunizations for newborns through age 6. According to the CDC, among children born from 1994 to 2018, “vaccinations will prevent an estimated 936,000 early deaths, eight million hospitalizations and 419 million illnesses.”
Contact your primary care provider to check your child’s immunization status. You also can visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ Immunization Registry or the Minnesota Department of Health’s Immunization Information Connection.
Visit Essentia Health’s website to learn more about our exceptional pediatric primary care.
