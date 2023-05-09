Minnesota has started verifying eligibility for people in public health care programs.
Notices went to about 100,000 people who have Medical Assistance this month. By May 2024, state, county and Tribal workers will check eligibility requirements for 1.5 million people.
The Minnesota Department of Human Services and its partners want people who qualify for the insurance to keep it. One in four Minnesotans has Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare. Losing insurance makes it harder to get health care and could worsen health disparities.
“It is very important for people to keep their health insurance,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “Please update your contact information so we can reach you and watch your mail for important information.”
People enrolled in Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare usually must have their eligibility reviewed once a year to see whether they remain eligible. This process is called a renewal.
Renewals stopped during the pandemic. That helped Minnesotans get health care, kept the uninsurance rate low and brought in billions of federal dollars to help the state cover health care costs and keep people insured. About 360,000 more people signed up for Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare, an increase of more than 30%.
Medical Assistance renewals will continue each month. People who have MinnesotaCare will receive notices in the fall.
The renewal forms will arrive by mail. Completing them and sending them back as soon as possible with any necessary documentation will help people stay covered. The state is also developing user-friendly ways to complete the process over the phone or by submitting documents online.
