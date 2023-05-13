Summer is just around the corner, and with it comes vacations, lake time and other events. While back-to-school may seem far off, if your child or children are participating in sports next year, it’s time to start thinking about scheduling a sports physical. Whether your child is starting middle school or is a college-aged athlete, don’t let the requirements of sports sneak up on you!

A sports physical, also known as a preparticipation physical examination (PPE), helps determine whether it’s safe for your child to participate in a certain sport. Most states, including North Dakota and Minnesota, require that student athletes have a sports physical before they can start a new sport (including any practices) or begin a new competitive season. A sports physical is valid for one year. If it’s completed now, it will cover the 2023-2024 year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments