Many older adults experience concerns about falling, and restrict their activities to avoid risk.
Matter of Balance is an award winning evidence-based program designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase the activity levels of older adults who have concerns about falls.
Crow Wing Energized and the Central Minnesota Council on Aging hold Matter of Balance classes in the area throughout the year.
The Matter of Balance curriculum is delivered by two trained leaders in eight, two-hour sessions. Volunteer coaches are needed to teach classes throughout Crow Wing County. A leader-training workshop will be held for those interested in becoming a coach Aug. 13-14. In order to be certified, leaders must successfully complete both days of training.
Trainers will learn to teach classes that help people:
• View falls and fear of falling as controllable
• Set realistic goals for increasing activity
• Change their environment to reduce fall risk factors
• Engage in exercise to increase strength and balance
Coach Leader Requirements:
• Agree to coach TWO Matter of Balance Workshops within one year of certification.
• Attend coach training taught by the Master Trainer and earn a Matter of Balance Coach Certification
The training session is free to organizations within the local area. If outside of the Central Minnesota Council on Aging area, a fee of $65 applies to cover the costs of materials, meals, etc. Register online at https://form.jotform.com/pwoischke/2019MOBLeader. Lunch will be provided both days. Contact Paula Woischke, Healthy Aging Coordinator with any questions at paula.woischke@cmcoa.org.
Interested in attending a class?
An upcoming Matter of Balance class will be held in Crosslake at the Crosslake Lutheran Church starting Sept. 3 through Oct. 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. Class size is limited. Register online at www.crowwingenergized.org or contact Norma Hudson at normajhudson1@yahoo.com
