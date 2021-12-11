BEMIDJI — Healthcare providers Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota (SHNM), Cass Lake IHS, Red Lake IHS, Beltrami County Health and Human Services, PrimeWest Health, Scenic Rivers Health, and Sanford Medical Center Fargo (SMCF), recently received a grant of $3.6 million from the Health and Human Services Administration for their Families First: Rural Maternity Health Collaborative.
Utilizing partnerships between multiple health care systems and existing public health programs in Beltrami, Cass, Itasca, Clearwater and Hubbard counties, the four-year grant will be used starting fall 2021 to enhance the services each partner provides by delivering comprehensive care, screening for medical conditions that complicate pregnancy, prompt recognition and stabilization of obstetric emergencies, intensive case management and postpartum support. The work plan also includes interventions proven to mitigate high risk conditions that contribute to maternal morbidity and mortality.
“Many of our patients still face multiple barriers in accessing prenatal care including no reliable transportation, childcare and financial concerns,” shared Dr. Johnna Nynas, OB/GYN for Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota and physician lead for the project. “The collaborative relationship between our healthcare organizations, physicians and advanced practice providers is central to ensuring we can provide evidence-based and risk appropriate care to high-risk pregnancies locally within our region.”
Sanford Bemidji birth statistics for 2020 show 8 percent of deliveries were impacted by diabetes, 11 percent by hypertension and 11 percent have at least one sexually transmitted disease. Three percent of all deliveries did not receive prenatal care (MN state average is 1 percent), with an additional 12 percent seeking care from the fifth month of pregnancy or later (MN state average is 8 percent). Network partners at Indian Health Services sites note these numbers would be much higher if condensed to just the Native American population, however data specific to these communities is very limited.
Regional challenges affecting access to obstetric care for Native American women include geographic isolation, inadequate transportation, chronic illness, poverty, substance use, challenges with health literacy and a long history of colonization and systemic racism.
“Previously, each of our health care systems were working with limited resources to provide comprehensive care, however our new model employs a systematic approach to each focus area that brings high quality medical care, social support and education to women wherever they are,” shared Nynas.
During year one of the grant, the Families First: Rural Maternity Health Collaborative project will finalize their model addressing the focus areas of the grant as predetermined by a community needs assessment. The program will be implemented during years two through four of the grant focusing on:
• Improving access to comprehensive prenatal care among Native American women in Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Hubbard and Itasca Counties.
• Developing infrastructure to expand telemedicine outreach at our Network partner Critical Access Hospitals at Cass Lake and Red Lake IHS.
• Reducing transportation barriers limiting access to prenatal visits, antenatal testing and consultative services from specialists at network regional partners.
• Improving management of hypertension, diabetes, substance use disorders and tobacco use in pregnancy in alignment with statewide initiatives by the Minnesota Perinatal Quality Collaborative (MPQC) and the Minnesota Department of Health’s Title V Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Block Grant strategic plan.
• Leveraging Group Prenatal Care as a novel way to improve patient engagement in prenatal care, enhance prenatal education, improve maternal and neonatal outcomes, and social support among Native American women and integrate the cultural customs of the tribes as they pertain to women, childbirth, postpartum and spiritual care.
• Developing a robust Obstetric Care Coordination team for Network partners to coordinate transportation, referrals and follow up appointments for patients to ensure a smooth transition between network partners and reduce gaps in prenatal care.
• Exploring ways to offer more physical and emotional support to women delivering at our facilities, emphasizing support for low intervention birth, through expanded staff education and networking with regional birth doulas.
• Expanding existing home visiting nursing programs in network communities and integrate telemedicine visits to offer another way to reach more patients who may not be receptive to having people enter their homes.
• Exploring enhanced reimbursement opportunities for comprehensive prenatal care programming with our local Medicaid office with a goal to improve outcomes and decrease costs of care.
“We look forward to collaborating with all of our partners with the help of this grant toward improving care for mothers and their children throughout the region,” shared Nynas.
In the U.S. more than 7 million women live in areas where there is limited or no obstetric care services, leading to higher rates of maternal and neonatal morbidity and mortality among rural and Native American women. This collaborative partnership builds upon the individual obstetric and postpartum services currently provided by the network partners and creates formal ways to coordinate care to ensure women in northern Minnesota can continue to receive safe, comprehensive, world class prenatal and postpartum care locally.
