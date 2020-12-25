Living through a pandemic can lead to many uncertainties. One thing that is certain is that the need for blood never ceases. Blood is only usable for 42 days, so a constant supply is needed, no matter the season.

Walker residents will be holding a community blood drive to prevent possible blood shortages in the coming weeks.

“In areas with harsh winter weather, cold and storms often keep people from donating blood,” says Katie Bartelson, Vitalant donor recruitment representative. “With fewer people donating blood, some parts of the country run the risk of having critical blood shortages.”

To make sure there’s a dependable blood supply, the Community Church of Walker has scheduled a blood drive Jan. 7 from noon to 5:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment call Bev Meyer at (218) 547-2038. Appointments are encouraged to keep donors socially distances. Face masks/coverings are required.

Vitalant is offering COVID-19 antibody testing with each complete blood draw to help find future convalescent plasma donors.

 For questions on eligibility call (800) 289-4923. To speed up the process, donors can complete their health history the day of donation by visiting www.vitalant.org.

