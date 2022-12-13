BEMIDJI — The Bemidji State University Department of Social Work was recently awarded a $100,000 grant by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota to train and support students pursuing the university’s addictions certificate program.

The grant will support up to 15 student scholarships and stipends, faculty staffing needs and program marketing expenses to grow the number of licensed alcohol and drug counselors (LADC) in the workforce, particularly rural Minnesota.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments