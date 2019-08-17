CHI St. Joseph’s Health of Park Rapids will be offering SAIL: Strength, Balance and Fitness Class for 12 weeks.
The classes will be held from Aug. 27-Nov. 22, Tuesdays and Fridays, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Calvary Church, 5925 Oberly Loop NW, Walker. Cost is $25, and registration deadline is Aug. 23.
SAIL is an evidence-based exercise class for adults age 65 and older; but all ages are welcome. Instructor led, the sessions are 60 minutes in length. Participants will be both seated and standing with wheelchair adaptations. They will use free weights ranging from 2-10 pounds.
Participants will receive a fitness check that helps assess exercise adaptation needs; an enrollment form; physician release form; “My Falls Free Plan”; “Am I Ready to Exercise” form; a copy of the SAIL Exercise Guide; and a copy of “SAIL, an Information Guide for Adults 65 and over.”
To register, contact Alicia Reardon at (218) 616-3008 or AliciaReardon@CatholicHealth.net.
