Everyone is encouraged to support Kaleidoscope, a virtual local cancer patient fundraiser planned for late October. All proceeds will benefit Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Courage Cabinet which provides financial assistance to area cancer patients undergoing treatment.

Because cancer hasn’t stopped for COVID, many patients undergoing treatment battling for their lives need our support now more than ever. An online auction of items donated by area businesses and CRMC staff is planned for Monday from 8 a.m. through Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. at CRMC2021.givesmart.com

“While this event was meant to be an in-person fundraising event, CRMC decided to pursue a virtual option because of the increased COVID positivity rate in the area,” said Charitable Fund Coordinator Jennifer Podsiadly. “We felt very strongly that we could not postpone Kaleidoscope as cancer patients rely on and need our love and financial support.”

Everyone is also invited to participate in the #cuyunacares social media awareness campaign by celebrating survivors in their life, remembering a loved one or sharing their support of others. Donations may also be made at CRMC2021.givesmart.com

To date this year, the Courage Cabinet provided $24,500 in assistance to cancer patients to help meet basic needs, decrease stress, and allow them to focus on recovery and healing. In the past three years, more than $51,500 has been gifted assist cancer patients undergoing treatment.

For information about sponsorship opportunities or to donate an auction item, contact Podsiadly at Jennifer.Podsiadly@cuyunamed.org or (218) 545-4455.

