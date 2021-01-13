Re-grouping for Support During COVID will be presented by Elizabeth Liedl, R.N., L.S.W., at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Virtual Cancer Support Group Jan. 21, from noon to 1 p.m.

People who are newly diagnosed with cancer, undergoing treatment or post treatment and their significant others are invited. The group is an opportunity to share experiences and support one another, to listen and learn.

Virtual Cancer Support Group meetings are held the third Thursday of each month with a new topic each month. Registration for the support group is not required and there is no cost to attend. Send a message requesting a meeting link to dustine.parks@cuyunamed.org or call (218) 546-4319 or 218-546-4302 for more information.

