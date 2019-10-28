Immunization Clinics: Walk-in

Pine River    11/6    Pine River Family Center    9:30-11:30

Remer    11/8    Northland Area Family Ctr.    10-noon

Pillager     11/19    Family Resource Center    10-noon

            1-2:30

Walker    11/26    HH&VS Building            9-11

    IMMUNIZATIONS available to children who are on MA/MnCare or who are un or underinsured. Select immunizations available for adults who are un or underinsured. Shingles vaccine available to adults 60 or older who are un or underinsured in the Walker office only. Call (218) 547-1340, ext. 210, for questions or to see if you are eligible. Charge is $5 per vaccine for un or underinsured.

Child and Teen Clinics

Call for appointment time

Walker    11/15    HH&VS Building              (218) 547-1340

Pine River 11/21    Pine River Family Center   (218) 587-4292

Family Planning Clinics

Call for appointment time

Pine River         Cancelled in November          (218) 844-5832

Senior Health Clinics

Hackensack    11/12    The Hub (Senior Center)    12:30-3

Pine River    11/21*    The Warehouse    10:30-1:30

Walker    11/26    Lake May Center    9:15-11

Longville    11/26    YAH Senior Center    12:30-2:30

* Denotes change in regular clinic schedule

Foot care is $25 and includes cutting toenails, ingrown toenails and calluses. Bring your own towel and basin.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT CASS COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH

Phone (218) 547-1340, Fax (218) 547-7232

www.co.cass.mn.us

