Immunization Clinics: Walk-in
Pine River 11/6 Pine River Family Center 9:30-11:30
Remer 11/8 Northland Area Family Ctr. 10-noon
Pillager 11/19 Family Resource Center 10-noon
1-2:30
Walker 11/26 HH&VS Building 9-11
IMMUNIZATIONS available to children who are on MA/MnCare or who are un or underinsured. Select immunizations available for adults who are un or underinsured. Shingles vaccine available to adults 60 or older who are un or underinsured in the Walker office only. Call (218) 547-1340, ext. 210, for questions or to see if you are eligible. Charge is $5 per vaccine for un or underinsured.
Child and Teen Clinics
Call for appointment time
Walker 11/15 HH&VS Building (218) 547-1340
Pine River 11/21 Pine River Family Center (218) 587-4292
Family Planning Clinics
Call for appointment time
Pine River Cancelled in November (218) 844-5832
Senior Health Clinics
Hackensack 11/12 The Hub (Senior Center) 12:30-3
Pine River 11/21* The Warehouse 10:30-1:30
Walker 11/26 Lake May Center 9:15-11
Longville 11/26 YAH Senior Center 12:30-2:30
* Denotes change in regular clinic schedule
Foot care is $25 and includes cutting toenails, ingrown toenails and calluses. Bring your own towel and basin.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT CASS COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH
Phone (218) 547-1340, Fax (218) 547-7232
