Cass County WIC Nutrition Program
October 2019 Schedule
Pine River 10/2 Pine River Fam. Ctr. 9:30-3
10/3 Pine River Fam. Ctr. 9-12, 1-3
REMER 10/11 Northland Fam. Ctr. 9:30-12
1-2:30 WALKer 10/14 HH&V Svcs. Bldg. 8:30-12, 1-4
10/22 HH&V Svcs. Bldg 8:30-12
Pillager 10/15 Family Resource Ctr. Tue. 10-12
1-2:30
10/16 Family Resource Ctr. Wed. 9:30-12
12:30-2
A family health nurse is available at WIC clinics to answer questions about pregnancy and childbirth and for pregnancy testing.
The WIC program must treat everyone the same. You can’t be treated unfairly because of your race, color, national origin, age, sex or handicap. If you think you have been treated unfairly, write to: Administrator, Food and Nutrition Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, 3101 Park Center Drive, Alexandria, VA 22302.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT CASS COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH
Phone (218) 547-1340, Fax (218) 547-7232
