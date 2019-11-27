Immunization Clinics: Walk-in

Pine River    12/4    Pine River Family Center    9:30-11:30

Remer    12/13    Northland Area Family Ctr.    10-noon

Pillager     12/17    Family Resource Center    10-noon

            1-2:30

Walker    12/24    HH&VS Building            9-11

    IMMUNIZATIONS available to children who are on MA/MnCare or who are un or underinsured. Select immunizations available for adults who are un or underinsured. Shingles vaccine available to adults 60 or older who are un or underinsured in the Walker office only. Call (218) 547-1340, ext. 210, for questions or to see if you are eligible. Charge is $5 per vaccine for un or underinsured.

Child and Teen Clinics

Call for appointment time

Walker    12/11    HH&VS Building              (218) 547-1340

Family Planning Clinics

Call for appointment time

Pine River         Cancelled in December          (218) 844-5832

Senior Health Clinics

Hackensack    12/10    The Hub (Senior Center)    12:30-3

Walker    12/17*    Lake May Center    9:15-11

Longville    12/17*    YAH Senior Center    12:30-2:30

Pine River    12/26    The Warehouse    10:30-1:30

* Denotes change in regular clinic schedule

Foot care is $25 and includes cutting toenails, ingrown toenails and calluses. Bring your own towel and basin.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT CASS COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH

Phone (218) 547-1340, Fax (218) 547-7232

www.co.cass.mn.us

