Immunization Clinics: Walk-in
Pine River 9/4 Pine River Fam. Center 9:30-11:30
Remer 9/13 Northland Fam. Ctr. 10-12
Pillager 9/17 Family Resource Center 10-noon
1-2:30
Walker 9/24 HH&VS Building 9-11
Child and Teen Clinics
Call for appointment time
Walker 9/6 Cass County HHVS (218) 547-1340
Pine River 9/26, 27 Pine River Family Center (218) 587-4292
IMMUNIZATIONS available to children who are on MA/MnCare or who are un or underinsured. Select immunizations available for adults who are un or underinsured. Shingles vaccine available to adults 60 or older who are un or underinsured in the Walker office only. Call (218) 547-1340, ext. 210, for questions or to see if you are eligible. Charge is $5 per vaccine for un or underinsured.
Family Planning Clinics
Call for appointment time
Pine River 9/3 Pine River Fam. Ctr. (218) 844-5832
Senior Health Clinics
Hackensack 9/10 The Hub 12:30-3
Walker 9/24 Lake May Center 9:15-11
Longville 9/24 YAH Senior Center 12:30-2:30
Pine River 9/26 The Warehouse 10:30-1:30
Foot care is $25 and includes cutting toenails, ingrown toenails and calluses. Bring your own towel and basin.
* Denotes change in regular clinic schedule this month
FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT CASS COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH
Phone (218) 547-1340, Fax (218) 547-7232
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.