Immunization Clinics: Walk-in

Pine River    9/4    Pine River Fam. Center    9:30-11:30

Remer    9/13    Northland Fam. Ctr.    10-12

Pillager     9/17    Family Resource Center    10-noon

            1-2:30

Walker    9/24    HH&VS Building    9-11

Child and Teen Clinics

Call for appointment time

Walker          9/6    Cass County HHVS         (218) 547-1340

Pine River 9/26, 27    Pine River Family Center   (218) 587-4292

    IMMUNIZATIONS available to children who are on MA/MnCare or who are un or underinsured. Select immunizations available for adults who are un or underinsured. Shingles vaccine available to adults 60 or older who are un or underinsured in the Walker office only. Call (218) 547-1340, ext. 210, for questions or to see if you are eligible. Charge is $5 per vaccine for un or underinsured.

Family Planning Clinics

Call for appointment time

Pine River          9/3    Pine River Fam. Ctr.          (218) 844-5832

Senior Health Clinics

Hackensack 9/10    The Hub    12:30-3

Walker    9/24    Lake May Center    9:15-11

Longville    9/24    YAH Senior Center    12:30-2:30

Pine River    9/26    The Warehouse    10:30-1:30

Foot care is $25 and includes cutting toenails, ingrown toenails and calluses. Bring your own towel and basin.

* Denotes change in regular clinic schedule this month

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT CASS COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH

Phone (218) 547-1340, Fax (218) 547-7232

www.co.cass.mn.us

