Cass County WIC Nutrition Program

March 2020 Schedule

PINE RIVER    3/4    Family Center    9:30-3

    3/5    Family Center    9-12, 1-3

REMER    3/13    Northland Fam. Ctr.    9:30-12

            1-2:30

WALKer    3/9    HH&V Svcs. Bldg.    Mon.    8:30-12

                1-4

    3/24    HH&V Svcs. Bldg.    Tue.    8:30-12

Pillager    3/17    Family Resource Ctr.    Tue.    10-12

                1-2:30

    3/18    Family Resource Ctr.    Wed.    9:30-12

                12:30-2

    

A family health nurse is available at WIC clinics to answer questions about pregnancy and childbirth and for pregnancy testing.

The WIC program must treat everyone the same.  You can’t be treated unfairly because of your race, color, national origin, age, sex or handicap.  If you think you have been treated unfairly, write to: Administrator, Food and Nutrition Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, 3101 Park Center Drive, Alexandria, VA 22302.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT CASS COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH

Phone (218) 547-1340, Fax (218) 547-7232

www.co.cass.mn.us

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments