Cass County Public , 400 Michigan Ave., Walker, will hold two special event COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics on Wednesdays, Dec. 8 and Dec 29 — by appointment only.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the following vaccines will be available for ages 18 and older: Pfizer, first, second, third and booster doses; Moderna, first, second, third and booster doses; and J&J, first and booster doses.
From 3 to 6 p.m. the followng vaccines will be available for ages 5-17 only: Pfizer, first and second doses.
For additional information and to register by phone, call (218) 547-6847 or (218) 547-6839.
