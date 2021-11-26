Cass County Public , 400 Michigan Ave., Walker, will hold two special event COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics on Wednesdays, Dec. 8 and Dec 29 — by appointment only.

 From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the following vaccines will be available for ages  18 and older: Pfizer, first, second, third and booster doses; Moderna, first, second, third and booster doses; and J&J, first and booster doses.

From 3 to 6 p.m. the followng vaccines will be available for ages 5-17 only: Pfizer, first and second doses.

For additional information and to register by phone, call (218) 547-6847 or (218) 547-6839.

