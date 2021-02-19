PARK RAPIDS — CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health/Hubbard County Public Health continues to vaccinate community members on a phased approach as instructed by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Vaccine clinics are organized based on the amount of vaccine allocated from the State.
Clinics will be scheduled based on vaccine allocation to Hubbard County. CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health is not taking names for vaccine registration. Updates will be shared as soon as possible as vaccine is available.
Continue to check our COVID-19 section of the website www.CHISJH.org or Facebook page daily for any new clinics and to register when they are posted. Registration links are removed as soon as each clinic is filled. For those without internet access, and who meet eligibility criteria, call Community Health at (218) 237-5464. Reserve phone calls for those who lack technology resources.
“We are working as timely as possible to offer the vaccine to the community using phased guidelines from the CDC and Minnesota Department of Health. The public should continue taking precautions — wearing masks, staying home when sick, washing hands, and avoiding large gatherings,” the press release said. “Thank you for your patience and please do your part to stay safe and healthy.”
