PARK RAPIDS — CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health welcomed a younger crowd Nov. 9 as they held their first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for 5-11 year olds.
The Pfizer vaccine was administered to 19 children with additional clinics being scheduled in the future. Unlike previous vaccines, the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11 comes in a smaller dose with different packaging.
Vaccinating children not only protects them but also protects those around them in school and in the community. Parents offered thanks to staff at the clinic and said they felt a sigh of relief. “We were glad to be a part of the clinic and protect our kids, it’s been a long time coming,” said Cristin Undem, parent.
CHI St. Joseph’s Community Health will continue to provide vaccine clinic updates on the website www.chisjh.org as they are announced. If you have questions, please contact Community Health at (218) 237-5464 or reach out to your local healthcare provider.
