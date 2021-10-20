Micheal and Chelsea Kruger announce the birth of their son, David Lee Kruger, who arrived at 11:08 p.m. Sept. 28, 2021. He weighed 5 pounds 2 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.

Jared Knutson and Sammone Parsons announce the birth of their daughter, Brityn Kate Knutson, who arrived at 5:10 p.m. Oct. 5, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.

Tanner and Ashley Raschke announce the birth of their son, Michael Edward Raschke, who arrived at 6:49 a.m. Oct. 9, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and measured 21 inches in length. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments