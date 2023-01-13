PARK RAPIDS — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) highlighted efforts to fight antibiotic resistance through antibiotic stewardship and recently recognized CHI St. Joseph’s Health as an honoree of the Minnesota Antibiotic Stewardship Honor Roll for Hospitals.
Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria change in a way that reduces the effectiveness of drugs, chemicals, or other agents designed to cure or prevent infections. There are an increasing number of bacteria that have become resistant to antibiotics in recent decades primarily due to overuse of those antibiotic drugs.
As a way to fight antibiotic resistance, health officials are focusing on the importance of antibiotic stewardship. Forty six hospitals in Minnesota have shown their commitment for antibiotic stewardship receiving gold achievements. CHI St. Joseph’s Health is one, receiving the gold level award for their collaboration, action and commitment to this important program. CHI St. Joseph’s Health previously received the Gold award in 2020, 2019 and 2018 and Silver award in 2017.
Physician Leader Nathan Harris, MD, Pharmacist Leader Jodi Behrens, PharmD and the Antimicrobial Stewardship Committee at CHI St. Joseph’s Health consistently communicate with patients, family, staff, and the public about antibiotic use. Antibiotic stewardship actions for CHI St. Joseph’s Health include sharing the hospital antibiogram with local healthcare facilities and answering questions from facilities about interpretation. The stewardship team coordinates antibiotic length of therapy for patients discharged to nursing homes and other facilities. CHI St. Joseph’s Health also utilizes social media videos to inform the community about COVID-19 vaccination and viral vs. bacterial infections and treatments. CHI St. Joseph’s Health uses evidence-based treatment and prescribing guidelines for community-acquired pneumonia, hospital-acquired pneumonia, urinary tract infection, and sepsis.
