PARK RAPIDS — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) highlighted efforts to fight antibiotic resistance through antibiotic stewardship and recently recognized CHI St. Joseph’s Health as an honoree of the Minnesota Antibiotic Stewardship Honor Roll for Hospitals.

Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria change in a way that reduces the effectiveness of drugs, chemicals, or other agents designed to cure or prevent infections. There are an increasing number of bacteria that have become resistant to antibiotics in recent decades primarily due to overuse of those antibiotic drugs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments